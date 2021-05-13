Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

FC Dallas faces Minnesota United FC in Western Conference action

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

FC Dallas (1-1-2) vs. Minnesota United FC (1-4-0)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +117, FC Dallas +213, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas visits Minnesota United FC in Western Conference play.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Minnesota United FC went 9-5-7 overall and 5-1-3 at home a season ago. Minnesota United FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.4 shots on goal per game last season.

FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall a season ago while going 2-5-3 on the road. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 26.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Ike Opara (injured), Niko Hansen (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured), Nabi Kibunguchy (injured).

FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS naturalizes 17 Army soldiers and a Navy sailor during Military Appreciation Month ceremony