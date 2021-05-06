Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

FC Dallas hosts the Houston Dynamo in conference matchup

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Houston Dynamo (1-1-1) vs. FC Dallas (1-1-1)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -117, Houston +284, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo visit FC Dallas in Western Conference action.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

FC Dallas went 9-6-7 overall and 7-1-4 at home in the 2020 season. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago and had 18 assists.

The Dynamo went 4-10-9 overall a season ago while going 1-7-5 on the road. Houston scored 30 goals last season and recorded 19 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira (injured).

Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Sam Junqua (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS kicks off Military Appreciation Month by naturalizing 24 Army soldiers