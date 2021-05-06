FC Dallas hosts the Houston Dynamo in conference matchup

Houston Dynamo (1-1-1) vs. FC Dallas (1-1-1)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -117, Houston +284, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo visit FC Dallas in Western Conference action.

FC Dallas went 9-6-7 overall and 7-1-4 at home in the 2020 season. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago and had 18 assists.

The Dynamo went 4-10-9 overall a season ago while going 1-7-5 on the road. Houston scored 30 goals last season and recorded 19 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira (injured).

Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Sam Junqua (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

