FC Dallas, Real Salt Lake trade late goals, tie 2-2

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 10:55 pm
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Damir Kreilach tied it in the 86th minute and Real Salt Lake held on for a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Kreilach headed home a deep diagonal pass from Aaron Herrera, leveling the score for Salt Lake (2-1-2) two minutes after Ryan Hollingshead’s right-footed shot gave FC Dallas (1-2-3) the lead in the 84th minute.

Rubio Rubín opened the scoring for Real in the 20th minute, turning Nick Besler’s pass back to the outside to get defender Matt Hedges to overrun and finishing with a left-footed shot into the far corner. It was Rubín’s fifth goal in five games this season.

Franco Jara tied it at 1 on a penalty in the 43rd minute. The penalty was conceded by Marcelo Silva for a clumsy foul taking down Jáder Obrian in the penalty area in the 42nd minute.

