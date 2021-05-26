On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Florida collects 18 hits in 13-1 victory over Mississippi St

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 1:45 pm
< a min read
      

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Sterlin Thompson had a two-run double and a solo home run, and No. 6 seed Florida opened the second round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday with a 13-1 victory over third-seeded Mississippi State in seven innings.

Florida (38-19) plays in the winner’s bracket on Thursday, while Mississippi State (40-15) needs a win to stay in the double-elimination tournament.

Kris Armstrong added a two-run double and a two-run single, and Jacob Young had three RBIs for Florida. Thompson, Young and Armstrong combined for five RBIs in the third inning for a 9-1 lead. Thompson’s double down the right-field line highlighted a four-run seventh.

Florida collected 18 hits, reaching the mark in a SEC Tournament game for the second time in program history.

Florida starter Hunter Barco (10-2) only allowed four hits and one run in seven innings. Barco got Lane Forsythe to fly out in the seventh to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Brandon Smith (4-3) gave up eight hits and six runs in a two-inning start for Mississippi State.

