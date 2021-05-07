Trending:
Foltynewicz expected to start as Rangers host the Mariners

By The Associated Press
May 7, 2021 3:07 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (17-15, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (16-17, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (2-1, 3.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -114, Mariners -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Seattle will meet on Friday.

The Rangers are 3-3 against teams from the AL West. The Texas offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Nick Solak leads the team with a mark of .274.

The Mariners are 5-5 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .201 batting average. Mitch Haniger leads the club with an average of .254.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with 11 extra base hits and is batting .274.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .534.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .166 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Khris Davis: (quad), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Keynan Middleton: (right biceps), Nick Margevicius: (left shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

