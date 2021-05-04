On Air: Innovation in Government
Former top-ranked doubles player Barbora Strycova retires

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 2:28 pm
PRAGUE (AP) — Barbora Strycova, a former top-ranked doubles player and Wimbledon singles semifinalist, announced her retirement on Tuesday.

“Until now, tennis was the only world I knew,” Strycova said in a statement. “I have always had enormous love for this amazing sport. Even though all the pain, tears, renunciation and sweat, all the great moment(s) and victories were worth it.”

The 35-year-old Czech player previously announced her pregnancy. She is due in September and doesn’t plan to return after giving birth.

“I never planned to end my career during a pandemic,” she said. “However, some moments in life just can’t be planned and I am super excited for my next life role as a mom.”

Strycova won two WTA singles titles and 31 in doubles.

She was at her best at Wimbledon in 2019, when she won the women’s doubles with Hsieh Su-wei to become No. 1 and reached the singles semifinals, losing to Serena Williams. Her career-high in singles was No. 16.

In 2016, she teamed up with Lucie Safarova to win the bronze medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

