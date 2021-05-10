On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Formula One Points Leaders

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through May 9

1. Lewis Hamilton, 94.

2. Max Verstappen, 80.

3. Valtteri Bottas, 47.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

4. Lando Norris, 41.

5. Charles Leclerc, 40.

6. Sergio Perez, 32.

7. Daniel Ricciardo, 24.

8. Carlos Sainz Jr, 20.

9. Esteban Ocon, 10.

10. Pierre Gasly, 8.

11. Lance Stroll, 5.

        Read more: Sports News

12. Fernando Alonso, 5.

13. Yuki Tsunoda, 2.

14. Kimi Raikkonen, 0.

15. Antonio Giovinazzi, 0.

16. Sebastian Vettel, 0.

17. George Russell, 0.

18. Mick Schumacher, 0.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

19. Nicholas Latifi, 0.

50. Nikita Mazepin, 0.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Amazon DocumentDB Focus Days | May and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sisters and brother-in-law follow brother, join Washington Guard