Sports News

Formula One Points Leaders

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through May 30

1. Max Verstappen, 105.

2. Lewis Hamilton, 101.

3. Lando Norris, 56.

4. Valtteri Bottas, 47.

5. Sergio Perez, 44.

6. Charles Leclerc, 40.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 38.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, 24.

9. Pierre Gasly, 16.

10. Esteban Ocon, 12.

11. Sebastian Vettel, 10.

12. Lance Stroll, 9.

13. Fernando Alonso, 5.

14. Yuki Tsunoda, 2.

15. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1.

16. Kimi Raikkonen, 0.

17. George Russell, 0.

18. Nicholas Latifi, 0.

19. Mick Schumacher, 0.

20. Nikita Mazepin, 0.

