Formula One Points Leaders

Through May 30
1. Max Verstappen, 105.
2. Lewis Hamilton, 101.
3. Lando Norris, 56.
4. Valtteri Bottas, 47.
5. Sergio Perez, 44.
6. Charles Leclerc, 40.
7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 38.
8. Daniel Ricciardo, 24.
9. Pierre Gasly, 16.
10. Esteban Ocon, 12.
11. Sebastian Vettel, 10.
12. Lance Stroll, 9.
13. Fernando Alonso, 5.
14. Yuki Tsunoda, 2.
15. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1.
16. Kimi Raikkonen, 0.
17. George Russell, 0.
18. Nicholas Latifi, 0.
19. Mick Schumacher, 0.
20. Nikita Mazepin, 0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments