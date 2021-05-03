Formula One Points Leaders

Through May 2
1. Lewis Hamilton, 69.
2. Max Verstappen, 61.
3. Lando Norris, 37.
4. Valtteri Bottas, 32.
5. Charles Leclerc, 28.
6. Sergio Perez, 22.
7. Daniel Ricciardo, 16.
8. Carlos Sainz Jr, 14.
9. Esteban Ocon, 8.
10. Pierre Gasly, 7.
11. Lance Stroll, 5.
12. Fernando Alonso, 5.
13. Yuki Tsunoda, 2.
14. Kimi Raikkonen, 0.
15. Antonio Giovinazzi, 0.
16. Sebastian Vettel, 0.
17. George Russell, 0.
18. Mick Schumacher, 0.
19. Nikita Mazepin, 0.
20. Nicholas Latifi, 0.
