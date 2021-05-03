On Air: The Search for Accountability
Formula One Points Leaders

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through May 2

1. Lewis Hamilton, 69.

2. Max Verstappen, 61.

3. Lando Norris, 37.

4. Valtteri Bottas, 32.

5. Charles Leclerc, 28.

6. Sergio Perez, 22.

7. Daniel Ricciardo, 16.

8. Carlos Sainz Jr, 14.

9. Esteban Ocon, 8.

10. Pierre Gasly, 7.

11. Lance Stroll, 5.

12. Fernando Alonso, 5.

13. Yuki Tsunoda, 2.

14. Kimi Raikkonen, 0.

15. Antonio Giovinazzi, 0.

16. Sebastian Vettel, 0.

17. George Russell, 0.

18. Mick Schumacher, 0.

19. Nikita Mazepin, 0.

20. Nicholas Latifi, 0.

