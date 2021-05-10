Formula One Schedule-Winners

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 2:00 pm
March 28 — Bahrain Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

April 18 — Imola Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

May 2 — Portuguese Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

May 9 — Spanish Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

May 23 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo.

June 6 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku.

June 13 — Turkish Grand Prix 2021, Istanbul.

June 27 — French Grand Prix, Le Castellet.

July 4 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria.

July 18 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone.

Aug. 1 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest.

Aug. 29 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps.

Sept. 5 — Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Sept. 12 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza.

Sept. 26 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi.

Oct. 3 — Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore City.

Oct. 10 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka.

Oct. 24 — US Grand Prix, Austin, Texas.

Oct. 31 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City.

Nov. 7 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo.

Nov. 21 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne.

Dec. 5 — Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.

Dec. 12 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

