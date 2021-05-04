On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fox gains US English-language rights to Copa América

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 1:51 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This June’s Copa América will be televised in the United States on Fox’s networks.

The network said Tuesday it had reached a six-year agreement with the South American governing body CONMEBOL for English-language U.S. rights that include this year’s tournament in Colombia and Argentina from June 13 to July 10 and the 2024 tournament, likely to be played in Ecuador.

ESPN+ had U.S. English-language rights to the Copa América in Brazil.

Univision holds U.S. Spanish-language rights to this year’s Copa América.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

In addition, Fox’s deal includes the 2022, 2024 and 2026 Women’s Copa América, 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, 2024 men’s and women’s Olympic qualifiers, 2023 beach and futsol championships and the 2025 boy’s Under-17 and men’s Under-20 World Cup qualifiers.

It does not include U.S. rights to men’s qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, which are held by fuboTV.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season