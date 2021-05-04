On Air: Federal Insights
Fox reaches 6-year agreement with South America’s CONMEBOL

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 1:52 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Sports will become the broadcast home of South American soccer after reaching a long-term agreement with the sport’s South American federation.

Fox reached a six-year deal with CONMEBOL for the rights to major tournaments in South American men’s and women’s soccer. The deal also includes rights to FIFA World Cup and Olympic qualifiers. The agreement kicks off in June with Copa América, which will feature Lionel Messi and Argentina along with Neymar and Brazil.

Next year’s Women’s Copa América will be headlined by Brazil, which features Marta.

Fox’s soccer slate for the remainder of this year also includes Major League Soccer, the CONCACAF Gold Cup and Champions League, Mexico’s Liga MX and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

