French jockey Boudot suspended for 3 months amid rape charge

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 7:50 am
PARIS (AP) — French horse racing has suspended star jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot for three months pending a rape investigation.

Fellow jockey Pierre Bazire was given the same suspension after being accused of failing to report a crime, which allegedly happened in February.

France Galop announced the suspensions late Friday, after charges were brought against both men earlier this week at a tribunal court in Senlis, north of Paris.

The gravity of the allegations meant the jockeys had to be suspended under article 216 of its race code, said France Galop, which also reminded that both men are innocent until proven guilty.

Boudot’s legal counsel has denied the allegations.

The 28-year-old Boudot won the prestigious Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe race two years ago on Waldgeist and claimed his third French flat racing title last year. He had 105 race wins so far this year.

In Britain, Boudot rode Watch Me to victory at the Coronation Stakes for three-year-old fillies at Ascot in 2019, and clinched the Breeders’ Cup Mile for thoroughbreds last year in the United States riding Order of Australia.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

