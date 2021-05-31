French Open lookahead: Nadal, Djokovic start their bids

PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY: The King of Clay is returning to his Paris fiefdom. Rafael Nadal starts his bid for a record-extending 14th title at the Grand Slam tournament against Alexei Popyrin. The defending champion is also seeking a 21st major title, which would make him the sole owner of the all-time record for most men’s titles at Grand Slams. Roger Federer and Nadal are tied at 20 Grand Slam titles apiece. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who lost to Nadal in last year’s final, is also in action, taking on Tennys Sandgren in the night session. In the women’s draw, No. 1 seed Ash Barty starts her campaign against Bernarda Pera. No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina is up against local hope Oceane Babel of France.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 80.6 degrees Fahrenheit (27 Celsius)

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 Celsius)

SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s First Round: No. 4 Sofia Kenin beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Tamara Zidansek beats No. 6 Bianca Andreescu, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (2), 9-7. No. 7 Serena Williams beat Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (6), 6-2. No. 8 Iga Swiatek beat Kaja Juvan 6-0, 7-5.

Men’s First Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat Alexander Bublik, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5. No. 8 Roger Federer beat Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-4, 6-3. No. 18 Jannik Sinner beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-1, 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

1 – By beating Bublik in straight sets, Medvedev recorded his first win at Roland Garros on his fifth attempt,

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“What a pleasure to be back,” Federer, after defeating Istomin to make a winning return to Grand Slam tennis after 16 months away.

