Friday’s Transactions,

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHP Garrett Crochet from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Alex McRae to Charlotte (Triple-A Southeast).

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Buck Farmer for assignment. Placed C Wilson Ramos on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Erasmo Ramirez from Toledo (Triple-A Midwest). Recalled C Jake Rogers from Toledo (Triple-A Midwest).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A Northeast). Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A Northeast).

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Daren Willman senior director, research and development/applications for baseball operations.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of RHP Carl Edwards Jr. from Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast). Designated RHP Nate Jones for assignment. Optioned RHP Edgar Santana to Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned 1B Wyatt Mathisen to Reno (Triple-A West). Activated RHP Merrill Kelly from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed CF Ian Happ on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Nick Martini from Iowa (Triple-A Midwest). Recalled RHP Jason Adam from Iowa (Triple-A Midwest). Designated LHP Kyle Ryan for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 1B Joey Votto on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 6.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned CF Mickey Moniak to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A Northeast).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Reed.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Naji Marshall to a remainder-of-the season contract.

Womens National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Placed F Gabby Williams on full-season suspension.

LAS VEGAS ACES — Signed G Arella Guirantes to a contract.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived G Japreece Dean.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived F Janelle Bailey.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Frank Ragnow to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Jason McCourty.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Shane Zylstra.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OTs Parker Ferguson, Grant Hermanns, DE/LB Hamilcar Rashed, LBs Milo Eifler, Brandon White, CB Isaiah Dunn, S Jordyn Peters, K Chris Naggar, Teton Saltes, G Tristen Hoge and DT Michael Dwumfour. Released WRs Jaleel Scott, Josh Doctson, CB Kyron Brown, TE Connor Davis, OL Leo Koloamatangi and K Chase McLaughlin.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned C Mikael Hakkarainen to Indy (ECHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned Kyle Burroughs to Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Givani Smith on loan to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Rasmus Kupari and G Jacob Ingham on loan to Ontario (AHL). Reassigned G Matthew Villalta to Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned C Brett Seney and D Colton White to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Returned RW Jonny Brodzinski on loan to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Cody Goloubef on loan to Belleville (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Rapid City D David Quenneville for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in a May 5 game at Utah.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired D Zach Berzolla.

SOCCER USL Championship

FC CINCINNATI — Signed G Kenneth Vermeer off waivers to a contract through 2022.

