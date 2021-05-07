On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Friday’s Transactions,

By The Associated Press
May 7, 2021 7:00 pm
5 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Place INF/OF Kike Hernandez on 10-day IL. Recalled INF Michael Chavis from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHP Garrett Crochet from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Alex McRae to Charlotte (Triple-A Southeast).

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Buck Farmer for assignment. Placed C Wilson Ramos on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Erasmo Ramirez from Toledo (Triple-A Midwest). Recalled C Jake Rogers from Toledo (Triple-A Midwest).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Brandon Lawson to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired C Drew Butera from the Texas in exchange for a cash considerations. Designated C Jack Kruger for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Byron Buxton on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Trevor Larnach from St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A Northeast). Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A Northeast).

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Daren Willman senior director, research and development/applications for baseball operations.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed INF Joe Panik on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 6. Recalled INF Rowdy Tellez from Buffalo (Triple-A Northeast).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of RHP Carl Edwards Jr. from Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast). Designated RHP Nate Jones for assignment. Optioned RHP Edgar Santana to Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned 1B Wyatt Mathisen to Reno (Triple-A West). Activated RHP Merrill Kelly from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed CF Ian Happ on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Nick Martini from Iowa (Triple-A Midwest). Recalled RHP Jason Adam from Iowa (Triple-A Midwest). Designated LHP Kyle Ryan for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 1B Joey Votto on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 6.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of INF Connor Joe from Albubuerque (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Jose Mujica to Albubuerque (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned CF Mickey Moniak to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A Northeast).

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Reed.

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed OF L.P. Pelletier.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Sold contract of RHP Tyler Suellentrop to Chicago (MLB).

TRI_CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Eddy Tavarez.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Naji Marshall to a remainder-of-the season contract.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Khyri Thomas to a 10-day contract.

Womens National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Placed F Gabby Williams on full-season suspension.

LAS VEGAS ACES — Signed G Arella Guirantes to a contract.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived G Japreece Dean.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived F Janelle Bailey.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OT Ja’Waun James on the NFI List.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Frank Ragnow to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Neville Hewitt to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Dillon Stoner, RB Garrett Groshek, Darius Stills, LB Max Richardson, TE Matt Bushman, RB Trey Ragas, DB T.J. Morrison, WR D.J. Turner and CB Shaun Crawford.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Jason McCourty.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Shane Zylstra.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OTs Parker Ferguson, Grant Hermanns, DE/LB Hamilcar Rashed, LBs Milo Eifler, Brandon White, CB Isaiah Dunn, S Jordyn Peters, K Chris Naggar, Teton Saltes, G Tristen Hoge and DT Michael Dwumfour. Released WRs Jaleel Scott, Josh Doctson, CB Kyron Brown, TE Connor Davis, OL Leo Koloamatangi and K Chase McLaughlin.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed RB Kerryon Johnson off waivers from Detroit.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Arthur Maulet to a three-year contract. Released DB Trevor Williams. Waived DB John Battle.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Vamcouver Canucks F Zack MacEwen for one game for kneeing an Edmonton defenseman May 6.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned C Mikael Hakkarainen to Indy (ECHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned Kyle Burroughs to Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Givani Smith on loan to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Rasmus Kupari and G Jacob Ingham on loan to Ontario (AHL). Reassigned G Matthew Villalta to Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned C Brett Seney and D Colton White to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Returned RW Jonny Brodzinski on loan to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Cody Goloubef on loan to Belleville (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Rapid City D David Quenneville for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in a May 5 game at Utah.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Samuel Laberge from reserve. Placed F Kelly Bent on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Zach Berzolla and F Cole Sanford from reserve. Placed F Mason Mitchell on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Trevor Gorsuch, D Randy Gazzola and F A.J Jenks from reserve. Placed D Matt Murphy, F Oliver Cooper and G Louis-Philippe Guindon on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Antoine Waked from IR. Placed Fs Dylan Malmquist and Kameron Kielly on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Logan Drackett. Activated F Brandon Gignac from IR. Placed D Jacob Friend on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Nolan Valleau and F J.J. Piccinich from reserve. Placed F Zack Andrusiak on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Mike Hedden from reserve. Placed F Jack Suter on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Cameron Askew from reserve. Placed F Cole Ully on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated Garrett Cecere and F Conlan Keenan from reserve. Placed F Vincent Marleau and D J.C. Brassard on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Brandon Fehd and F Jared Pike from reserve. Placed F Nick Henry on reserve.

SOCCER
USL Championship

FC CINCINNATI — Signed G Kenneth Vermeer off waivers to a contract through 2022.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M Eduard Atuesta to a one-year contract extension.

