Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF Anthony Santander to Bowie (Double-A Northeast) for rehab a assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Alex McRae from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHPs Jake Newberry and Ronald Bolanos from Omaha (Triple-A East). Activated C Cam Gallagher from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Daniel Lynch and C Sebastian Rivero to Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated INF Anthony Rendon from IL. Designated OF Jon Jay for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Louis Head to Durham (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Diego Castillo from the IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Wes Benjamin from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned OF Eli White to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Ryan Borucki on the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with SS Joseph Fernando to a minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHPs Jake Arrieta and Dan Winkler and INF Nico Hoerner from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jason Adam, LHP Brad Wieck and OF Nick Martini to Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Michael Feliz off waivers from Pittsburgh. Recalled RHP Art Warren from taxi squad. Designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed 1B Matt Adams on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 13.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed OF Travis Blankenhorn from Minnesota. Transferred RHP Dustin May to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed SS Paul DeJong on the IL retroactive to May 13. Selected INF Max Moroff from Memphis (Triple-A East) Transferred RHP Jordan Hicks from the 10-day to the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed LHP Patrick Corbin on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Paolo Espino

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed OF Dane Tofteland.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Abdiel Alicia Diaz.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Tylar Baum.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Ryan Middendorf and LHP Jesse Remington.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Wes Noble, RHP Kaleb Schmidt, and C Fernando Villegas.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Philadelphia C Dwight Howard for one game without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2020-21 season.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Anderson Varejao to a 10-day contract.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Khyri Thomas to a remainder-of-the-season contract. Signed F Cameron Reynolds to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Cierra Burdick to a hardship contract.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed F Reshanda Gray to a hardship contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Parker Heese.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Tylan Wallace.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Mike Bell and G Steven Gonzalez to one-year contracts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed P Drue Chrisman, LB Darius Hodge, WR Riley Lees, CB Antonio Phillips, TEs Pro Wells, Cheyenne O’Grady, HB Pooka Williams, Jr and QB Eric Dungey to contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Tony Fields II, S Richard LeCounte III and RB Demetric Felton.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR Simi Fehoko and DL Quinton Bohanna.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LBs David Curry, Andre Mintze, Curtis Robinson, WRs DeVontes Duke, Warren Jackson, Branden Mack, TE Shaun Beyer, G Nolan Laufenberg, T Drew Himmelman, CB Mac McCain III and FB Adam Prentice to contracts. Released RT Ja’Waun James.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Alim McNeill and RB Jermar Jefferson to contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived CB Roderic Teamer.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed C/G Josh Myers, T/G Royce Newman, DL T.J. Slaton, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, T/G Cole Van Lanen, LB Isaiah Mc Duffie and RB Kylin Hill.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OL Carson Green, WR Damon Hazelton and OL Ryan McCollum.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Waived CB Roderic Teamer.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Tutu Atwell to a four-year rookie contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Jaylen Waddle to a four-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Christian Darrisaw and CB Camryn Bynum to four-year contracts. Signed TE Zach Davidson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Cameron McGrone to a contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived DB Eric Burrell and CB Trill Williams.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WRs Jhamon Ausbon, Trevon Grimes, DB Nate Meadors, G Kayode Awosika, DE JaQuan Bailey, C Harry Crider, QB Jamie Newman and TE Jack Stoll to contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WRs Tamorrion Terry, Cade Johnson, Connor Weddington, RBs Josh Johnson, B.J. Emmons, OTs Greg Eiland, Jake Curhan, OL Pier-Olivier Lestage, CB Bryan Mills, LB Jon Rhattigan, S Aashari Crosswell and G Jared Hocker to contracts. Signed T Stone Forsythe and WR D’Wayne Eskridge to four-year contracts.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed S Bobby McLain to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Redha Kramdi and LB Robbie Lowes.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Minnesota’s F Ryan Hartman $5,000 for a dangerous trip in May 13 game against St. Louis.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Kyle Burroughs, G Hunter Miska, LW Sampo Ranta and C T.J. Tynan to Colorado (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned LW Dillon Hamaliuk to San Jose (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Hugo Alnefelt to standard player contract. Signed LW Jaydon Dureau to amateur tryout contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Wheeling’s LW Austin Fyten for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing in a May 12 game against Fort Wayne. Suspended Wheeling’s D Chad Duquesne for seven games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a May 12 game against Fort Wayne.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Michael Downing and F Levko Koper. Placed F Kyle Neuber, F Hugo Roy and F Max Cook on reserve. Placed D Jordan on injured reserve retroactive to April 18.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Nick Boka and F Jackson Leef from reserve. Placed D Olivier Galipeau and F Oliver Cooper on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Returned F Ian McKinnon from Providence (AHL). Assigned D Andrew Peski by Providence. Placed D Jason Binkley and F Travis Howe on reserve. Placed F Craig Martin on injured reserve retroactive to April 25.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Dmitri Semykin and F Fabrizio Ricci from reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Peter Di Salvo to contract. Placed G Matt Jurusik on injured reserve retroactive to May 9.

TULSA OILERS — Activated G Devin Williams from injured reserve. Activated D Justin Hamonic and F Michael McNicholas from reserve. Placed D Stephan Beauvais, F Conor Landrigan and D Garrett Cecere on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Returned G Parker Gahagen from loan to Colorado (AHL). Activated Garrett Metcalf and F Jack Jenkins from reserve. Placed D Teigan Zahn on injured reserve retroactive to May 9.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Shane Kuzmeski and Brendan Harris. Placed F Patrick Watling and D Jesse Lees on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated G Ian Scott and D Jacob Graves from reserve. Placed G Evan Weninger and F Anthony Beauregard on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Columbus M Luis Diaz an undisclosed amount for his action against Toronto on May 12. Fined Houston coach Tab Ramos an undisclosed amount for his actions against Kansas City on May 12.

AUSTIN FC — Loaned D Freddy Kleemann to Birmingham (USL Championship) and G Brady Scott to Memphis (USL Championship).

USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Louisville City’s F Brian Ownby for two games for violent conduct in a May 8 game against Birmingham. Suspended Oklahoma City’s F Frank Lopez for one game for violent conduct on May 7 game against Atlanta. Suspended San Antonio’s F Nathan Fogaca for violent conduct in a May 8 game against Real Monarchs. Suspended Real Monarch’s F Chris Garcia for one game for two cautionable offenses in a May 8 game against San Antonio.

COLLEGE

SIENA COLLEGE — Announced the hiring of Angie Jabir as Senior Associate Athletic Director/Senior Woman Administrator.

