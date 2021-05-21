Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe, RHP Bailey Ober and C Ben Rortvedt to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Activated 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Randy Dobnak from St. Paul.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned 3B Andy Ibanez to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Antoine Wesley to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Damar Hamlin and TE Connor Davis. Waived TE Kyle Markway.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Tommy Togiai to a contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Bennie Fowler to a one-year contract. Waived WR Marqise Lee.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Greenville (ECHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

ONTARIO REIGN — Released D Nick Boka from player tryout contract. Returned D Jack Sadek to Greenville (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Avionne Flanagan to Orange County SC (USL Championship).

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Loaned G Adrian Zendejas to El Paso (USL Championship).

