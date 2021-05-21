Friday’s Transactions

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|BASEBALL
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Activated OF Anthony Santander from the 10-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 2B Christian Arroyo to Worcester (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of INF/OF Danny Santana from Worcester and signed him to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Tyler Ivey from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Optioned INF Robel Garcia to Sugar Land.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe, RHP Bailey Ober and C Ben Rortvedt to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Activated 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Randy Dobnak from St. Paul.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Cam Bedrosian from Las Vegas (Triple-A West) and signed him to a one-year contract. Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek to Las Vegas. Transferred RHP Mike Fiers from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Keynan Middleton from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Aaron Fletcher and RHP Wyatt Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of INF Eric Campbell from Tacoma and signed him to a one-year contract. Placed RHPs Robert Dugger, Drew Steckenrider, Will Vest and LHP Anthony Misiewicz on the 10-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. from Durham (Triple-A East). Traded RHP Trevor Richards and SS Willy Adames to Milwaukee in exchange for RHPs Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned 3B Andy Ibanez to Round Rock (Triple-A West).
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent C Alex Jackson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Justin Steele on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Brad Wieck from Iowa (Triple-A East).
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled LHP Ashton Goudeau and RF Scott Heineman from Louisville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Brad Brach from Louisville and signed him to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Carson Fulmer for assignment. Placed CF Nick Senzel and LHP Wade Miley on the 10-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated INF Brendan Rodgers from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Alan Trejo to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired SS Willy Adames and RHP Trevor Richards from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHPs J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen. Activated SS Daniel Robertson from the 1-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Pete Alonso and RHP Tommy Hunter on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 19. Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of INF Brandon Drury from Syracuse and signed him to a one-year contract. Designated LHP Daniel Zamora for assignment. Activated RHP Sam McWilliam from minor league IL. Sent RHP Seth Lugo to Syracuse for a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed C J.T. Realmuto on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 18. Activated OF Matt Joyce from the 10-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Ka’ai Tom on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 19. Recalled INF Cole Tucker from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Sent OF Troy Stokes Jr. outright to Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Carlos Martinez from the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of Nick Tropeano and signed him to a one-year contract. Optioned RHP Camilo Doval to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Trevor Hildenberger for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle McGowan to Rochester (Triple-A East).
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded INF Chris Kwitzer to Tri-City ValleyCats (Frontier League). Traded RHP/OF Cole Stanton and C John Tuttle to the United Shore League.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Spencer Henn.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Danny Zardon.
|BASKETBALL
|NBA G League
NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed PG Sterling Henderson to a contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Antoine Wesley to a one-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Damar Hamlin and TE Connor Davis. Waived TE Kyle Markway.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Tommy Togiai and TE Connor Davis to contracts.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed WR Malik Taylor.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed OL Geron Christian off waivers from Washington. Placed C Cohl Cabral on waivers.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DT Jay Tufele to a four-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released DL David Irving.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed S Adrian Colbert and RB Tyler Gaffney.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Bennie Fowler to a one-year contract. Waived WR Marqise Lee.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DB Tre Brown to a four-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Greenville (ECHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
ONTARIO REIGN — Released D Nick Boka from player tryout contract. Returned D Jack Sadek to Greenville (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Released G Andrew D’Agostini, Ds Brennan Kapcheck and Mikko Kokkonen from player tryout contracts. Released D William Villeneuve from amateur tryout contract. Returned RWs Gordie Green and Jeremy McKenna, D Noel Hoefen, and LW Bobby McMann on loan to Wichita (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Terrance Amorosa and F Zane Franklin. Placed D Dominic Cormier and F Darian Skeoch on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Max Cook. Activated D Ben Masella from IR. Activated Fs Mason Mitchell and Michael Neville from reserve. Placed D Cole MacDonald and F Kyle Neuber on reserve. Placed F Luke Nogard on IR.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Trevor Gorsuch. D Nick Boka returned from loan at Ontario (AHL). Activated D Matt Murphy and F Morgan Adams-Moisan from reserve. Placed Fs Jackson Leef, Alan Lyszczarczyk and D Marcus McIvor on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Assigned G Jacob Ingham from Ontario by Los Angeles Kings. Assigned D Jack Sadek from Ontario. Activated F Max Zimmer. Placed D Jack Sadek and F Nolan LaPorte on reserve.
INDY FUEL — F Peter Krieger returned from loan at Manitoba (AHL). Activated Ds Jordan Schneider, Tim Davison and F Alex Rauter from reserve. Placed Fs Spencer Watson, Peter Krieger and D Keoni Texeira on reserve. Placed F Dylan Malmquist on IR.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Jacob Cederholm from reserve. Placed F Derek Lodermeier on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Nikita Pavlychev from reserve. Placed F Fabrizio Ricci on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed F Jake Wahlin. Activated Ds Darren Brady and Charles Curti from reserve. Placed Fs Jake Wahlin and Hunter Garlent on reserve. Suspended F Kameron Kielly.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — D Doyle Somerby returner from loan at Tucson (AHL). Placed D J.C. Brassard on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Tyler Drevitch from IR. Activated D Shane Kuzmeski and F Ryan Roth from reserve. Placed D Matt Miller, G Taran Kozun, and F Jared Cockrell on reserve. Placed F Jackson Keane on IR.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Issued a two-game suspension and a fine for an undisclosed amount to Orlando City SC M Nani fro unwanted physical contact with a match official during a May 16 match against D.C. United.
FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Avionne Flanagan to Orange County SC (USL Championship).
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Traded $50,000 of general allocation money (GAM) to Chicago in exchange for the top waivers spot and selected G Andrew Thomas.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Loaned G Adrian Zendejas to El Paso (USL Championship).
|COLLEGE
WISCONSIN — Hired Sharif Chambliss as men’s basketball assistant coach.
