Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Activated OF Anthony Santander from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 2B Christian Arroyo to Worcester (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of INF/OF Danny Santana from Worcester and signed him to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Tyler Ivey from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Optioned INF Robel Garcia to Sugar Land.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe, RHP Bailey Ober and C Ben Rortvedt to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Activated 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Randy Dobnak from St. Paul.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Cam Bedrosian from Las Vegas (Triple-A West) and signed him to a one-year contract. Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek to Las Vegas. Transferred RHP Mike Fiers from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Keynan Middleton from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Aaron Fletcher and RHP Wyatt Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of INF Eric Campbell from Tacoma and signed him to a one-year contract. Placed RHPs Robert Dugger, Drew Steckenrider, Will Vest and LHP Anthony Misiewicz on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. from Durham (Triple-A East). Traded RHP Trevor Richards and SS Willy Adames to Milwaukee in exchange for RHPs Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned 3B Andy Ibanez to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent C Alex Jackson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Justin Steele on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Brad Wieck from Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled LHP Ashton Goudeau and RF Scott Heineman from Louisville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Brad Brach from Louisville and signed him to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Carson Fulmer for assignment. Placed CF Nick Senzel and LHP Wade Miley on the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated INF Brendan Rodgers from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Alan Trejo to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired SS Willy Adames and RHP Trevor Richards from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHPs J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen. Activated SS Daniel Robertson from the 1-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Pete Alonso and RHP Tommy Hunter on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 19. Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of INF Brandon Drury from Syracuse and signed him to a one-year contract. Designated LHP Daniel Zamora for assignment. Activated RHP Sam McWilliam from minor league IL. Sent RHP Seth Lugo to Syracuse for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed C J.T. Realmuto on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 18. Activated OF Matt Joyce from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Ka’ai Tom on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 19. Recalled INF Cole Tucker from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Sent OF Troy Stokes Jr. outright to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Carlos Martinez from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of Nick Tropeano and signed him to a one-year contract. Optioned RHP Camilo Doval to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Trevor Hildenberger for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle McGowan to Rochester (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded INF Chris Kwitzer to Tri-City ValleyCats (Frontier League). Traded RHP/OF Cole Stanton and C John Tuttle to the United Shore League.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Spencer Henn.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Danny Zardon.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed PG Sterling Henderson to a contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Antoine Wesley to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Damar Hamlin and TE Connor Davis. Waived TE Kyle Markway.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Tommy Togiai and TE Connor Davis to contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed WR Malik Taylor.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed OL Geron Christian off waivers from Washington. Placed C Cohl Cabral on waivers.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DT Jay Tufele to a four-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released DL David Irving.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed S Adrian Colbert and RB Tyler Gaffney.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Bennie Fowler to a one-year contract. Waived WR Marqise Lee.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DB Tre Brown to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Greenville (ECHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

ONTARIO REIGN — Released D Nick Boka from player tryout contract. Returned D Jack Sadek to Greenville (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Released G Andrew D’Agostini, Ds Brennan Kapcheck and Mikko Kokkonen from player tryout contracts. Released D William Villeneuve from amateur tryout contract. Returned RWs Gordie Green and Jeremy McKenna, D Noel Hoefen, and LW Bobby McMann on loan to Wichita (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Terrance Amorosa and F Zane Franklin. Placed D Dominic Cormier and F Darian Skeoch on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Max Cook. Activated D Ben Masella from IR. Activated Fs Mason Mitchell and Michael Neville from reserve. Placed D Cole MacDonald and F Kyle Neuber on reserve. Placed F Luke Nogard on IR.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Trevor Gorsuch. D Nick Boka returned from loan at Ontario (AHL). Activated D Matt Murphy and F Morgan Adams-Moisan from reserve. Placed Fs Jackson Leef, Alan Lyszczarczyk and D Marcus McIvor on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Assigned G Jacob Ingham from Ontario by Los Angeles Kings. Assigned D Jack Sadek from Ontario. Activated F Max Zimmer. Placed D Jack Sadek and F Nolan LaPorte on reserve.

INDY FUEL — F Peter Krieger returned from loan at Manitoba (AHL). Activated Ds Jordan Schneider, Tim Davison and F Alex Rauter from reserve. Placed Fs Spencer Watson, Peter Krieger and D Keoni Texeira on reserve. Placed F Dylan Malmquist on IR.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Jacob Cederholm from reserve. Placed F Derek Lodermeier on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Nikita Pavlychev from reserve. Placed F Fabrizio Ricci on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed F Jake Wahlin. Activated Ds Darren Brady and Charles Curti from reserve. Placed Fs Jake Wahlin and Hunter Garlent on reserve. Suspended F Kameron Kielly.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — D Doyle Somerby returner from loan at Tucson (AHL). Placed D J.C. Brassard on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Tyler Drevitch from IR. Activated D Shane Kuzmeski and F Ryan Roth from reserve. Placed D Matt Miller, G Taran Kozun, and F Jared Cockrell on reserve. Placed F Jackson Keane on IR.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Issued a two-game suspension and a fine for an undisclosed amount to Orlando City SC M Nani fro unwanted physical contact with a match official during a May 16 match against D.C. United.

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Avionne Flanagan to Orange County SC (USL Championship).

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Traded $50,000 of general allocation money (GAM) to Chicago in exchange for the top waivers spot and selected G Andrew Thomas.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Loaned G Adrian Zendejas to El Paso (USL Championship).

COLLEGE

WISCONSIN — Hired Sharif Chambliss as men’s basketball assistant coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.