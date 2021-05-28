Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated OF Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson and CF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LF Marcell Ozuna on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Recalled 1B Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHPs Art Warren and Ashton Goudeau to Louisville (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Vladimir Gutierrez from Louisville.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Kyle McGowin to Rochester (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LS Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension.

SOCCERE Major League Soccer

CF Montreal — Exercised its option on coach Wilfried Nancy’s contract through 2022.

COLLEGE

BUFFALO — Named Mark Alnutt vice president and director of athletics through May 2026.

WAYNE (Mich.) — Named Nicole Tines head softball coach.

