On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 5:00 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated INF Abraham Toro from the minor league IL and assigned to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated 3B Hunter Dozier from the 10-day IL. Optioned 1B Ryan O’Hearn to Omaha (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Carlos Hernandez from Omaha. Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 27.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated OF Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson and CF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.
National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LF Marcell Ozuna on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Recalled 1B Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned 1B Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of SS Luis Marte from Jacksonville. Placed SS Miguel Rojas on the 10-day IL. Activated CF Starling Marte from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Josh Lindblom outright to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHPs Art Warren and Ashton Goudeau to Louisville (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Vladimir Gutierrez from Louisville.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Kyle McGowin to Rochester (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LS Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension.

        Read more: Sports News

SOCCERE
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Waived D Jack Gurr.

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned F Miguel Berry to San Diego (USL Championship).

D.C. UNITED — Loaned D Jacob Greene to Loudoun (USL Championship).

CF Montreal — Exercised its option on coach Wilfried Nancy’s contract through 2022.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Jack Maher to San Diego (USL Championship).

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Acquired F Miguel Ibarra, pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

BUFFALO — Named Mark Alnutt vice president and director of athletics through May 2026.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

WAYNE (Mich.) — Named Nicole Tines head softball coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
5|28 Visualizing Excel Data with SmartArt...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor