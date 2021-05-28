Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated INF Abraham Toro from the minor league IL and assigned to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated 3B Hunter Dozier from the 10-day IL. Optioned 1B Ryan O’Hearn to Omaha (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Carlos Hernandez from Omaha. Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 27.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated OF Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson and CF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (Triple-A East).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LF Marcell Ozuna on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Recalled 1B Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned 1B Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of SS Luis Marte from Jacksonville. Placed SS Miguel Rojas on the 10-day IL. Activated CF Starling Marte from the 10-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Josh Lindblom outright to Nashville (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to Syracuse (Triple-A East).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHPs Art Warren and Ashton Goudeau to Louisville (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Vladimir Gutierrez from Louisville.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Kyle McGowin to Rochester (Triple-A East).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LS Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension.
|SOCCERE
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Waived D Jack Gurr.
COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned F Miguel Berry to San Diego (USL Championship).
D.C. UNITED — Loaned D Jacob Greene to Loudoun (USL Championship).
CF Montreal — Exercised its option on coach Wilfried Nancy’s contract through 2022.
NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Jack Maher to San Diego (USL Championship).
SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Acquired F Miguel Ibarra, pending league and federation approval.
BUFFALO — Named Mark Alnutt vice president and director of athletics through May 2026.
WAYNE (Mich.) — Named Nicole Tines head softball coach.
