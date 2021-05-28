Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated INF Abraham Toro from the minor league IL and assigned to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated 3B Hunter Dozier from the 10-day IL. Optioned 1B Ryan O’Hearn to Omaha (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Carlos Hernandez from Omaha. Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 27.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated OF Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson and CF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LF Marcell Ozuna on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Recalled 1B Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned 1B Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of SS Luis Marte from Jacksonville. Placed SS Miguel Rojas on the 10-day IL. Activated CF Starling Marte from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Josh Lindblom outright to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHPs Art Warren and Ashton Goudeau to Louisville (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Vladimir Gutierrez from Louisville.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Kyle McGowin to Rochester (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LS Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension.

SOCCERE Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Waived D Jack Gurr.

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned F Miguel Berry to San Diego (USL Championship).

D.C. UNITED — Loaned D Jacob Greene to Loudoun (USL Championship).

CF Montreal — Exercised its option on coach Wilfried Nancy’s contract through 2022.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Jack Maher to San Diego (USL Championship).

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Acquired F Miguel Ibarra, pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

BUFFALO — Named Mark Alnutt vice president and director of athletics through May 2026.

WAYNE (Mich.) — Named Nicole Tines head softball coach.

