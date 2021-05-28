Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Tyler Nevin from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Brandon Waddell to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Colten Brewer from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Eli Morgan from Columbus (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated INF Abraham Toro from the minor league IL and assigned him to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Activated LHP Framber Valdez from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Kent Emanuel (retroactive to May 26) and OF Michael Brantley (retroactive to May 25) on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Robel Garcia from Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated 3B Hunter Dozier from the 10-day IL. Optioned 1B Ryan O’Hearn to Omaha (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Carlos Hernandez from Omaha. Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 27.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Shaun Anderson to St. Paul (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated OF Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson and CF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Reymin Guduan on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Recalled RHP Jordan Weems from Las Vegas (Triple-A East). Activated LHP A.J. Puk from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Las Vegas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent 2B Shed Long Jr. to Tacoma for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LF Marcell Ozuna on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Recalled 1B Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHPs Art Warren and Ashton Goudeau to Louisville (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Vladimir Gutierrez from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned 1B Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of SS Luis Marte from Jacksonville. Placed SS Miguel Rojas on the 10-day IL. Activated CF Starling Marte from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Josh Lindblom outright to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Kyle McGowin to Rochester (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LS Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY Minor League East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Assigned F Tyler Sheehy from Iowa (AHL). Activated F Darian Skeoch and G Frank Marotte from reserve. Placed Fs Tyler Sheehy, Brett Neumann and D Matt Register on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Marcus Vela, Hugo Roy and D Cole MacDonald from reserve. Placed Fs Cole Sanford, Cameron Hebig and Kyle Neuber on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Fs Zach Pochiro, Anthony Nellis, Oliver Cooper and D Matt Murphy from reserve. Placed Fs Stephen Harper, Jackson Leef, Shawn Szydlowski and D Marcus McIvor on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Joey Haddad on reserve. Placed F Matthew Strome on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated Ds Ryan Zuhlsdorf, Keoni Texeira and F Peter Krieger from reserve. Placed Ds Tim Davison, Tim Shoup and F Alex Rauter on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Darik Angeli from reserve. Placed D Marcus Crawford on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Dmitri Semykin and F Tad Kozun from reserve. Placed D Nolan Valleau on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G David Tendeck and F Gabe Chabot from reserve. Placed F Jack Suter and G Adam Carlson on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Evan Wardley from IR. Activated F Matt Alfaro from reserve. Placed D Evan Wardley on reserve. Placed D Chad Duchesne on IR.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Garrett Schmitz and F Peter Crinella from reserve. Placed F Stefan Fournier and D Mathieu Gagnon on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Inter Miami CF $2 million for violating MLS’ salary budget and roster guidelines during the 2020 season. Fined and suspended (through the end of the 2022 MLS season) Paul McDonough, Inter Miami’s COO and Sporting Director at the time of the violations.

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Waived D Jack Gurr. Mutually parted ways with vice president of soccer operations Paul McDonough.

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned F Miguel Berry to San Diego (USL Championship).

D.C. UNITED — Loaned D Jacob Greene to Loudoun (USL Championship).

CF Montreal — Exercised its option on coach Wilfried Nancy’s contract through 2022.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Jack Maher to San Diego (USL Championship).

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Acquired F Miguel Ibarra, pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

BUFFALO — Named Mark Alnutt vice president and director of athletics through May 2026.

WAYNE (Mich.) — Named Nicole Tines head softball coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.