On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fury says he is fighting Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 3:08 pm
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced he will take on Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in an all-British fight to determine the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

“This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth,” Fury said in a video he posted on Twitter on Sunday.

Confirmation of the fight has not been made official by either of the boxers’ promoters, though they have previously revealed that it will take place in Saudi Arabia and given Aug. 14 as a potential date.

Fury holds the WBC belt. Joshua owns the WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

Lennox Lewis was the last undisputed heavyweight champion, in 1999-2000.

“All eyes of the world will be on the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and I cannot wait — repeat, cannot wait — to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all times,” Fury said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Chief Data Officers Digital Roundtable
5|12 Accelerate 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration