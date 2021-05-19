Gauff beats Giorgi to reach Emilia-Romagna quarterfinals

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 3:17 pm
PARMA, Italy (AP) — American teenager Coco Gauff eased past Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Emilia-Romagna Open.

The third-seeded Gauff, who reached the semifinals at the Italian Open last week for the best result on clay in her career, will next face compatriot Amanda Anisimova.

“I’m definitely for sure way more comfortable on clay just because it comes with experience,” Gauff said. “So the movement is a lot better and the shot selection is a lot better. So with the more matches I think I’m going to continue to get better.”

The 17-year-old Gauff is preparing for the French Open in Paris which starts on May 30.

Second-seeded Petra Martić is also through to the final eight after beating Ludmilla Samsonova 7-6 (5), 6-3.

She will face sixth-seeded Qiang Wang, who eliminated Martina Di Giuseppe of Italy 6-4, 6-4.

Another Italian, 2012 French Open finalist Sara Errani, reached the quarterfinals when her opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo retired with a left thigh injury at 2-2 in the third set.

Errani next faces former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens.

In the other round-of-16 match Wednesday, Caroline Garcia beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2, 6-4.

Garcia will face Katerina Siniakova, who eliminated Serena Williams on Tuesday.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

