Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Gausman expected to start for the Giants against Pirates

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 3:07 am
1 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (23-14, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-22, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (3-0, 1.97 ERA, .85 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +126, Giants -146; over/under is 7 runs

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Belt and the Giants will take on the Pirates Friday.

The Pirates are 6-10 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has slugged .343, last in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .472 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits.

The Giants are 9-10 on the road. San Francisco has hit 48 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Brandon Belt leads the team with eight, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-1. Anthony DeSclafani earned his third victory and Steven Duggar went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Wil Crowe took his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 43 hits and has 12 RBIs.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 15 extra base hits and is batting .227.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Giants: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (right ankle), Alex Dickerson: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration