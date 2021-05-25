Trending:
Georgia uses a 4-run first inning to beat LSU 4-1

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 9:18 pm
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Chaney Rogers cleared the bases with a double in the first inning and No. 8 seed Georgia beat ninth-seeded LSU 4-1 on Tuesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Georgia (31-23) advances to play top-seeded Arkansas on Wednesday. LSU (34-22) awaits the Monday reveal of the NCAA Tournament teams.

Rogers went 2 for 3 to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games. Cole Tate added three hits, and Be Anderson and Corey Collins each had two.

Georgia starter Luke Wagner allowed four hits and one run while striking out four in 3 1/3 innings. Freshman Jaden Woods (4-1) struck out five in 3 2/3 innings and Jack Gowen picked up his first save.

Ben Harris escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth by striking out two straight LSU batters.

LSU starter Landon Marceaux struck out nine in eight innings, allowing nine hits and four runs — all in the first.

