On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Giants claim running back Ryquell Armstead off waivers

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 5:53 pm
< a min read
      

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants added their second running back in three days on Tuesday when they claimed Ryquell Armstead off waivers.

Armstead, who was released Monday by the Jacksonville Jaguars, joins Corey Clement as a contender to back up Saquon Barkley next season.

Clement, who played the previous four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, was signed Sunday after attending the Giants’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Armstead spent all of last season on the COVID-19 list. A fifth-round pick from Temple in 2019, Armstead was hospitalized twice and dealt with respiratory issues. The Jaguars said last season he was expected to make a full recovery.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

He played in all 16 games as a rookie with one start. He finished with 35 carries for 108 yards and caught 14 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

The Giants also terminated the contract of quarterback Joe Webb, who played in two games last season on special teams.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research