Gonzalez scheduled to start for Colorado against Cincinnati

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (17-17, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (13-24, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (1-4, 6.42 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-1, 5.97 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +125, Reds -145; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Cincinnati will square off on Thursday.

The Rockies are 11-10 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Raimel Tapia leads the team with an average of .295.

The Reds are 7-10 on the road. Cincinnati has hit 48 home runs this season, third in the league. Nick Castellanos leads the team with nine, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .474.

Tyler Naquin leads the Reds with 24 RBIs and is batting .260.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .234 batting average, 6.15 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Reds: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), C.J. Cron: (back).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

