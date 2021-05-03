Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Gophers get guard Luke Loewe, William & Mary grad transfer

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 6:08 pm
1 min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota made guard Luke Loewe the latest piece of a major offseason roster revamp, picking up the graduate transfer from William & Mary.

The Gophers announced the addition of Loewe on Monday. The 6-foot-4, 186-pound Loewe was a two-time All-Defensive Team pick in the Colonial Athletic Association and a second-team All-CAA selection in 2020-21.

Loewe, a native of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, started 80 of 107 career games for the Tribe. He was sixth in the CAA in scoring last season with an average of 16.2 points per game and led the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio. He also led the CAA as a junior in 2019-20 in 3-point shooting at 43.9%, before his rate dropped to 29.8% last season.

Only two players from the 13-man roster the Gophers finished last season with are expected to return under new coach Ben Johnson. Three of the departing players were seniors. The other eight have entered the transfer portal, including starters Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Gabe Kalscheur. Carr is also an early entry candidate for the NBA draft.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The first newcomer Johnson added was forward Jamison Battle, who played the last two seasons at George Washington.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season