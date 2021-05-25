On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Gretzky leaves Oilers front office, citing ‘life changes’

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 4:50 pm
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Wayne Gretzky is leaving as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers, citing “the pandemic and other life changes.”

The 60-year-old hockey great announced the decision Tuesday on Twitter. He said he will not be able to “dedicate the time nor effort needed to support this world-class organization.”

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time Stanley Cup winner as a player with Edmonton, Gretzky returned to the Oilers in a front-office role in 2016.

According to the team’s website, Gretzky’s duties included working with the Oilers Entertainment Group on the commercial side of the business, as well as supporting development initiatives in the district where the Rogers Place arena is located.

The Oilers were eliminated from the playoffs Monday when the Winnipeg Jets completed a sweep of Edmonton in the first round.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

