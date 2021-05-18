On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Griner gets 43rd career double-double, Phoenix tops Mystics

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 10:29 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 17 points, Brittney Griner had 14 points and 10 rebounds for a franchise-record 43rd career double-double, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 91-70 on Tuesday night.

Brianna Turner also had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Phoenix (2-1). Kia Nurse added 12 points, and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 10 points and five assists as every Mercury starter scored in double figures..

Phoenix made five of its 11 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a 21-18 lead. The Mercury finished 11 of 28 from long distance while Washington was 5 of 28.

Tina Charles led Washington (0-2) with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Charles scored 10 points in the first quarter to move into ninth place on the WNBA career list — becoming the 11th player in league history to reach 6,000 points.

Natasha Cloud added 18 points and Ariel Atkins scored 12 for the Mystics, who are awaiting the return of Elena Delle Donne after offseason back surgery..

