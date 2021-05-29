Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hansen scores trying goal in Minnesota’s 1-1 draw with RSL

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 11:45 pm
< a min read
      

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Niko Hansen scored his first goal of the season to help Minnesota United tie Real Salt Lake 1-1 on Saturday night.

Hansen, a 26-year-old midfielder who made his first appearance for Minnesota (2-4-1) when he came on in the 65th minute, scored when his shot was punched by goalkeeper Zac MacMath but deflected off Hansen into the net in the 78th.

Damir Kreilach gave Real Salt Lake (2-1-3) the lead in the 13th minute. Aaron Herrera played a low ball in to Kreilach for a one-touch finish that slipped inside the post.

Tyler Miller had four saves for Minnesota.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor