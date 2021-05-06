On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Hazard apologizes after upsetting Real Madrid fans

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 4:25 pm
MADRID (AP) — Eden Hazard apologized to Real Madrid fans on Thursday after he was seen laughing and joking with Chelsea players following the team’s elimination in the Champions League.

A video of the Madrid forward having fun with his former teammates after Madrid’s loss on Wednesday attracted a lot of attention in Spain, upsetting fans who loudly complained against him on social media.

Hazard was one of the Madrid players who performed poorly in the 2-0 defeat in London.

“I am sorry. I have read lots of opinions about me today and it was not my intention to offend the Real Madrid fans,” Hazard said in a statement on Instagram. “It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win. The season is not over and together we must now battle or La Liga! Hala Madrid!”

Hazard’s stint with Madrid has been marred by injuries and he has yet to meet expectations after arriving from Chelsea in 2019.

