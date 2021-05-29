Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hentges expected to start for Cleveland against Toronto

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (26-24, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (27-22, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Indians: Sam Hentges (1-1, 6.20 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +108, Blue Jays -126; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays travel to face the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

The Indians are 11-10 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .380 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the club with a .576 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Blue Jays are 16-13 on the road. Toronto’s team on-base percentage of .320 is third in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with an OBP of .429.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 11-2. Hyun Jin Ryu earned his fifth victory and Joe Panik went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Eli Morgan took his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 12 home runs and is slugging .543.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 41 RBIs and is batting .331.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .225 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .278 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Anthony Kay: (blister), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Cavan Biggio: (spine), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor