Hentges, Indians to take on Turnbull, Tigers

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Cleveland Indians (24-20, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-28, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Sam Hentges (1-1, 6.46 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 2.88 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -122, Indians +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Cleveland will square off on Monday.

The Tigers are 9-15 against teams from the AL Central. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .295 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .381.

The Indians are 16-10 against opponents from the AL Central. Cleveland’s lineup has 54 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads the club with 12 homers.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-2. Logan Allen notched his first victory and Eddie Rosario went 2-for-3 with a double for Cleveland. Jose Urena took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grossman leads the Tigers with 16 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 12 home runs and is slugging .570.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Indians: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

