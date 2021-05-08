Higgo leads by 2 at Canary Islands Championship

On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
May 8, 2021 5:30 pm
TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — Garrick Higgo made four birdies in his last four holes to shoot a 7-under 64 that gave him a two-shot lead entering the final round of the Canary Islands Championship on Saturday.

Higgo also made two eagles to move to 20 under at the European Tour event in Tenerife.

“I was just trying to stay patient because I’m hitting good putts and I’m hitting the ball a lot better than I have the last couple of weeks,” Higgo said. “I’ve been giving myself a lot more chances so it’s hard to stay patient when you’ve got a lot of putts.”

Richard Mansell, who also carded a 64, was second.

Calum Hill was another shot back in third place.

Halfway leader Adri Arnaus dropped seven shots back in the third round thanks in part to a quadruple bogey on the par-5 third hole.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

