High-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|13
|10
|.565
|½
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|11
|12
|.478
|2½
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|12
|.478
|2½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|11
|12
|.478
|2½
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|10
|12
|.455
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Beloit (Miami)
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|9
|13
|.409
|6
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
___
West Michigan 2, Lake County 1
Great Lakes 4, Lansing 2
Fort Wayne 6, South Bend 0
Quad Cities at Dayton, ppd.
Wisconsin 6, Cedar Rapids 2
Beloit 5, Peoria 4, 10 innings
Peoria 8, Beloit 1, game 1
Peoria 11, Beloit 9, game 2
Dayton 6, Quad Cities 4, game 1
Quad Cities 2, Dayton 1, game 2
Wisconsin 8, Cedar Rapids 1, game 1
Wisconsin 6, Cedar Rapids 1, game 2
West Michigan 17, Lake County 5
Lansing 7, Great Lakes 3
Fort Wayne 3, South Bend 1
Great Lakes at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.
Lake County at West Michigan, 2 p.m.
Quad Cities at Dayton, 2:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.
Peoria at Beloit, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Dayton at Lake County, 7 p.m.
South Bend at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.
