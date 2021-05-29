Trending:
High-A Central Glance

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 11:49 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
West Michigan (Detroit) 13 9 .591
Dayton (Cincinnati) 13 10 .565 ½
Lake County (Cleveland) 11 12 .478
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers) 11 12 .478
Lansing (Oakland) 11 12 .478
Fort Wayne (San Diego) 10 12 .455 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Quad Cities (Kansas City) 15 7 .682
Beloit (Miami) 12 11 .522
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 11 11 .500 4
South Bend (Chicago Cubs) 10 12 .455 5
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota) 9 13 .409 6
Peoria (St. Louis) 9 14 .391

___

Friday’s Games

West Michigan 2, Lake County 1

Great Lakes 4, Lansing 2

Fort Wayne 6, South Bend 0

Quad Cities at Dayton, ppd.

Wisconsin 6, Cedar Rapids 2

Beloit 5, Peoria 4, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Peoria 8, Beloit 1, game 1

Peoria 11, Beloit 9, game 2

Dayton 6, Quad Cities 4, game 1

Quad Cities 2, Dayton 1, game 2

Wisconsin 8, Cedar Rapids 1, game 1

Wisconsin 6, Cedar Rapids 1, game 2

West Michigan 17, Lake County 5

Lansing 7, Great Lakes 3

Fort Wayne 3, South Bend 1

Sunday’s Games

Great Lakes at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.

Lake County at West Michigan, 2 p.m.

Quad Cities at Dayton, 2:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.

Peoria at Beloit, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton at Lake County, 7 p.m.

South Bend at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.

