High-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|14
|10
|.583
|½
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|10
|13
|.435
|4
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Beloit (Miami)
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|12
|12
|.500
|3½
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|9
|13
|.409
|5½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|9
|15
|.375
|6½
___
Peoria 8, Beloit 1, game 1
Peoria 11, Beloit 9, game 2
Dayton 6, Quad Cities 4, game 1
Quad Cities 2, Dayton 1, game 2
Wisconsin 8, Cedar Rapids 1, game 1
Wisconsin 6, Cedar Rapids 1, game 2
West Michigan 17, Lake County 5
Lansing 7, Great Lakes 3
Fort Wayne 3, South Bend 1
Great Lakes 6, Lansing 2
West Michigan 7, Lake County 1
Dayton 10, Quad Cities 4,
Cedar Rapids 10, Wisconsin 2
Beloit 7, Peoria 3
South Bend 2, Fort Wayne 2
No games scheduled
Dayton at Lake County, 7 p.m.
South Bend at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.
Dayton at Lake County, 7 p.m.
South Bend at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments