High-A Central Glance

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 10:23 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
West Michigan (Detroit) 14 9 .609
Dayton (Cincinnati) 14 10 .583 ½
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers) 12 12 .500
Lake County (Cleveland) 11 13 .458
Lansing (Oakland) 11 13 .458
Fort Wayne (San Diego) 10 13 .435 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Quad Cities (Kansas City) 15 8 .652
Beloit (Miami) 13 11 .542
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 12 12 .500
South Bend (Chicago Cubs) 11 12 .478 4
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota) 9 13 .409
Peoria (St. Louis) 9 15 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Peoria 8, Beloit 1, game 1

Peoria 11, Beloit 9, game 2

Dayton 6, Quad Cities 4, game 1

Quad Cities 2, Dayton 1, game 2

Wisconsin 8, Cedar Rapids 1, game 1

Wisconsin 6, Cedar Rapids 1, game 2

West Michigan 17, Lake County 5

Lansing 7, Great Lakes 3

Fort Wayne 3, South Bend 1

Sunday’s Games

Great Lakes 6, Lansing 2

West Michigan 7, Lake County 1

Dayton 10, Quad Cities 4,

Cedar Rapids 10, Wisconsin 2

Beloit 7, Peoria 3

South Bend 2, Fort Wayne 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton at Lake County, 7 p.m.

South Bend at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dayton at Lake County, 7 p.m.

South Bend at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.

