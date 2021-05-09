Trending:
High-A Central Glance

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 10:36 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Dayton (Cincinnati) 5 1 .833
Fort Wayne (San Diego) 3 2 .600
Lake County (Cleveland) 3 3 .500 2
Lansing (Oakland) 3 3 .500 2
West Michigan (Detroit) 2 3 .400
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers) 1 5 .167 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota) 5 1 .833
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 4 2 .667 1
Quad Cities (Kansas City) 3 2 .600
South Bend (Chicago Cubs) 2 3 .400
Beloit (Miami) 2 4 .333 3
Peoria (St. Louis) 1 5 .167 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin 4, Beloit 3

Quad Cities 5, South Bend 1

Dayton 6, Great Lakes 5

West Michigan 16, Fort Wayne 6

Lansing 2, Lake County 0

Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m. (postponed)

Sunday’s Games

Lansing 5, Lake County 2

Dayton 12, Great Lakes 1

West Michigan at Fort Wayne, 1:05 p.m. (postponed)

Beloit 7, Wisconsin 2

Quad Cities at South Bend, 2:05 p.m. (postponed)

Cedar Rapids 3, Peoria 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cedar Rapids 3, Peoria 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Lansing at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

