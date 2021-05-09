High-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Lansing (Oakland)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Beloit (Miami)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
Saturday’s Games
Wisconsin 4, Beloit 3
Quad Cities 5, South Bend 1
Dayton 6, Great Lakes 5
West Michigan 16, Fort Wayne 6
Lansing 2, Lake County 0
Peoria at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m. (postponed)
Lansing 5, Lake County 2
Dayton 12, Great Lakes 1
West Michigan at Fort Wayne, 1:05 p.m. (postponed)
Beloit 7, Wisconsin 2
Quad Cities at South Bend, 2:05 p.m. (postponed)
Cedar Rapids 3, Peoria 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cedar Rapids 3, Peoria 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Lansing at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
