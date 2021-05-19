Trending:
High-A Central Glance

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 9:11 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake County (Cleveland) 10 4 .714
Dayton (Cincinnati) 9 4 .692 ½
Lansing (Oakland) 6 7 .462
Fort Wayne (San Diego) 5 7 .417 4
West Michigan (Detroit) 5 7 .417 4
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers) 5 9 .357 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Quad Cities (Kansas City) 9 3 .750
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota) 7 6 .538
Beloit (Miami) 6 7 .462
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 6 7 .462
Peoria (St. Louis) 5 8 .385
South Bend (Chicago Cubs) 4 8 .333 5

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake County 10 Great Lakes 6

Dayton6, South Bend 5

Fort Wayne 13, Lansing 1

West Michigan 8, Wisconsin 4

Cedar Rapids 4, Beloit 2

Quad Cities at Peoria, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Lake County 3, Great Lakes 2

Quad Cities 2, Peoria 0

Dayton at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:35 p.m.

Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lake County at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

Dayton at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:35 p.m.

Quad Cities at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake County at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

Dayton at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:35 p.m.

Quad Cities at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

