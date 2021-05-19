High-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|Beloit (Miami)
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|4
|8
|.333
|5
___
No games scheduled
Lake County 10 Great Lakes 6
Dayton6, South Bend 5
Fort Wayne 13, Lansing 1
West Michigan 8, Wisconsin 4
Cedar Rapids 4, Beloit 2
Quad Cities at Peoria, ppd.
Lake County 3, Great Lakes 2
Quad Cities 2, Peoria 0
Dayton at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:35 p.m.
Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Lake County at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Dayton at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:35 p.m.
Quad Cities at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Lake County at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Dayton at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:35 p.m.
Quad Cities at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments