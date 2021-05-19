On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
High-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 11:09 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 9 5 .643
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 7 7 .500 2
Wilmington (Washington) 7 7 .500 2
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 6 8 .429 3
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 5 8 .385
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 10 4 .714
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 8 6 .571 2
Rome (Atlanta) 8 6 .571 2
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 7 7 .500 3
Asheville (Houston) 6 7 .462
Greenville (Boston) 6 8 .429 4
Hickory (Texas) 4 10 .286 6

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 3

Asheville 7, Greenville 5

Rome 6, Bowling Green 5

Greensboro 5, Hickory 1

Jersey Shore 5, Winston-Salem 0

Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 3

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Brooklyn 14, Hudson Valley 0

Asheville 6, Greenville 3

Bowling Green 8, Rome 1

Greensboro 8, Hickory 5

Jersey Shore 4, Winston-Salem 1

Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 4

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

