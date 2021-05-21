Trending:
High-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 9:45 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 9 6 .600
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 8 7 .533 1
Wilmington (Washington) 8 7 .533 1
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 7 9 .438
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 5 9 .357
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 10 5 .667
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 9 6 .600 1
Rome (Atlanta) 9 6 .600 1
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 8 8 .500
Greenville (Boston) 7 8 .467 3
Asheville (Houston) 6 8 .429
Hickory (Texas) 4 11 .267 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 1

Greenville 15, Asheville 6

Rome 2, Bowling Green 1

Greensboro 3, Hickory 2

Jersey Shore 4, Winston-Salem 2

Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 0

Friday’s Games

Winston-Salem 5, Jersey Shore 4

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 3 p.m.

