Sports News

High-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 10:57 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 12 7 .632
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 10 9 .526 2
Wilmington (Washington) 9 10 .474 3
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 8 11 .421 4
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 7 11 .389 4½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 12 7 .632
Rome (Atlanta) 11 8 .579 1
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 10 9 .526 2
Asheville (Houston) 9 9 .500 2½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 9 10 .474 3
Greenville (Boston) 8 11 .421 4
Hickory (Texas) 8 11 .421 4

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Aberdeen 8, Brooklyn 1

Greensboro 3, Wilmington 0

Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5

Hickory 11, Winston-Salem 2, 7 innings

Rome 6, Greenville 5

Hudson Valley 3, Jersey Shore 2

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

