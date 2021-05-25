High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|11
|.389
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Asheville (Houston)
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Greenville (Boston)
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|Hickory (Texas)
|8
|11
|.421
|4
No games scheduled
Aberdeen 8, Brooklyn 1
Greensboro 3, Wilmington 0
Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5
Hickory 11, Winston-Salem 2, 7 innings
Rome 6, Greenville 5
Hudson Valley 3, Jersey Shore 2
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
