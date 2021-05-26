On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
High-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 11:05 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 12 7 .632
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 10 10 .500
Wilmington (Washington) 10 10 .500
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 9 11 .450
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 7 11 .389
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 12 8 .600
Rome (Atlanta) 11 9 .550 1
Asheville (Houston) 10 9 .526
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 10 10 .500 2
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 10 10 .500 2
Greenville (Boston) 9 11 .450 3
Hickory (Texas) 8 12 .400 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Aberdeen 8, Brooklyn 1

Greensboro 3, Wilmington 0

Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5

Hickory 11, Winston-Salem 2, 7 innings

Rome 6, Greenville 5

Hudson Valley 3, Jersey Shore 2

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. ppd to May 27

Wilmington 12, Greensboro 7

Asheville 16, Bowling Green 12

Winston-Salem 4, Hickory 3

Greenville 9, Rome 3

Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 3, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

