Sports News

High-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 10:17 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 15 7 .682
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 13 10 .565
Wilmington (Washington) 12 12 .500 4
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 9 14 .391
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 7 14 .333
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 14 10 .583
Rome (Atlanta) 14 10 .583
Asheville (Houston) 12 11 .522
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 12 12 .500 2
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 12 12 .500 2
Greenville (Boston) 10 14 .417 4
Hickory (Texas) 10 14 .317 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 1

Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, game 1

Hudson Valley 4, Jersey Shore 3, game 2

Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 0

Rome 6, Greenville 2,

Bowling Green 12, Asheville 2

Wilmington 5, Greensboro 0

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, ppd.

Bowling Green 6, Asheville 2

Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 0

Rome 7, Greenville 6

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Greensboro 13, Wilmington 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m

