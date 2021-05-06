High-A East Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Wilmington (Washington)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Asheville (Houston)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Hickory (Texas)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Rome (Atlanta)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Greenville (Boston)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro 8, Hickory 4
Asheville 6, Brooklyn 1
Rome 8, Winston-Salem 7
Aberdeen 4, Wilmington 2
Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 0
Bowling Green 9, Greenville 2
Thursday’s Games
Bowling Green 7, Greenville 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Greensboro 8, Hickory 7
Asheville 11, Brooklyn 4
Rome 5, Winston-Salem 2
Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 3
Jersey Shore 5, Hudson Valley 1
Bowling Green 14, Greenville 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.
Rome at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments