Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

High-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 9:34 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 5 1 .833
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 3 3 .500 2
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 3 3 .500 2
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 2 3 .400
Wilmington (Washington) 1 5 .167 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 4 2 .667
Rome (Atlanta) 4 2 .667
Asheville (Houston) 3 2 .600 ½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 3 3 .500 1
Hickory (Texas) 3 3 .500 1
Greenville (Boston) 2 4 .333 2
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 2 4 .333 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 9, Jersey Shore 3

Rome 3, Winston-Salem 1

Aberdeen 3, Wilmington 0

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Brooklyn 16, Asheville 12

Hickory 4, Greensboro 2

Greenville 11, Bowling Green 1

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 5

Hudson Valley 10, Jersey Shore 1

Brooklyn at Asheville, cancelled

Winston-Salem 5, Rome 4

Greensboro 7, Hickory 1

        Read more: Sports News

Greenville 15, Bowling Green 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sisters and brother-in-law follow brother, join Washington Guard