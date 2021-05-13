On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

High-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 12:10 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 6 2 .750
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 4 3 .571
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 4 4 .500 2
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 3 5 .375 3
Wilmington (Washington) 3 5 .375 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 6 2 .750
Rome (Atlanta) 5 2 .714 ½
Hickory (Texas) 4 4 .500 2
Asheville (Houston) 3 4 .429
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 3 4 .429
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 3 5 .375 3
Greenville (Boston) 2 6 .250 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rome 8, Greensboro 2

Winston-Salem 7, Hickory 6

Wilmington 3, Jersey Shore 2, 10 innings

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Brooklyn 6, Greenville 1

Aberdeen 4, Hudson Valley 1

Bowling Green 5, Asheville 1

Wednesday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, ppd.

Hickory 3, Winston-Salem 1

Wilmington 1, Jersey Shore 0

Brooklyn 3, Greenville 2

Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 3

        Read more: Sports News

Bowling Green 8, Asheville 7

Thursday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Friday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS naturalizes 17 Army soldiers and a Navy sailor during Military Appreciation Month ceremony