High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Wilmington (Washington)
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Asheville (Houston)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Hickory (Texas)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
___
Rome at Greensboro, ppd.
Hickory 3, Winston-Salem 1
Wilmington 1, Jersey Shore 0
Brooklyn 3, Greenville 2
Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 3
Bowling Green 8, Asheville 7
Greensboro 7, Rome 3
Rome at Greensboro, 8 p.m. (Game 2)
Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 1
Wilmington 5, Jersey Shore 0
Greenville 8, Brooklyn 2
Aberdeen 9, Hudson Valley 5
Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5
Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 4:35 p.m.
