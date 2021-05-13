Trending:
High-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 11:20 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 7 2 .778
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 4 4 .500
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 4 5 .444 3
Wilmington (Washington) 4 5 .444 3
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 3 6 .333
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 6 3 .667
Rome (Atlanta) 6 3 .667
Asheville (Houston) 4 4 .500
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 4 5 .444 2
Hickory (Texas) 4 5 .444 2
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 4 5 .444 2
Greenville (Boston) 3 6 .333 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, ppd.

Hickory 3, Winston-Salem 1

Wilmington 1, Jersey Shore 0

        Hickory 3, Winston-Salem 1

Wilmington 1, Jersey Shore 0

Brooklyn 3, Greenville 2

Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 3

Bowling Green 8, Asheville 7

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 7, Rome 3

Rome at Greensboro, 8 p.m. (Game 2)

Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 1

Wilmington 5, Jersey Shore 0

Greenville 8, Brooklyn 2

        Read more: Sports News

Aberdeen 9, Hudson Valley 5

Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5

Friday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

        Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 4:35 p.m.

<

