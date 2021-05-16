Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

High-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 8:07 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 8 4 .667
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 6 6 .500 2
Wilmington (Washington) 6 6 .500 2
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 4 7 .364
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 4 8 .333 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 9 3 .750
Rome (Atlanta) 7 5 .583 2
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 7 5 .583 2
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 6 6 .500 3
Greenville (Boston) 6 6 .500 3
Asheville (Houston) 4 7 .364
Hickory (Texas) 4 8 .333 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore 11, Wilmington 3

Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 1

Greensboro 6, Rome 5, 10 innings

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 2

Greenville 8, Brooklyn 4

Bowling Green 7, Asheville 3, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 6

Rome 3, Greensboro 1

Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 1

Greenville 10, Brooklyn 9

Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 4

        Read more: Sports News

Bowling Green 7, Asheville 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Chief Data Officers Digital Roundtable
5|12 Accelerate 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration