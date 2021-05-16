High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Greenville (Boston)
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Asheville (Houston)
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|Hickory (Texas)
|4
|8
|.333
|5
___
Jersey Shore 11, Wilmington 3
Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 1
Greensboro 6, Rome 5, 10 innings
Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 2
Greenville 8, Brooklyn 4
Bowling Green 7, Asheville 3, 11 innings
Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 6
Rome 3, Greensboro 1
Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 1
Greenville 10, Brooklyn 9
Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 4
Bowling Green 7, Asheville 0
No games scheduled
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
